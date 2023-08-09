Notice issued on plea for action against legislators over non-disclosure of Toshakhana gifts

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notice to federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan and others on a petition seeking action against members of National Assembly and provincial assemblies who did not disclose Toshakhana gifts in their statements of assets and liabilities as per Elections Act 2017

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notice to Federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan and others on a petition seeking action against members of National Assembly and provincial assemblies who did not disclose Toshakhana gifts in their statements of assets and liabilities as per Elections Act 2017.

The court also appointed Supreme Court Bar Association president, Pakistan Bar Council vice chairman and others as amicus curiae in the matter and directed them to assist it, besides issuing notice to attorney general for Pakistan for assistance.

The single bench comprising Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders on a petition filed by Tanveer Sarwar.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that concealment of Toshakhana gifts was an offence and it was punishable as per the Elections Act 2017.