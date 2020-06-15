UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notice Issued On Plea To Ensure Availability Of Injection Helpful In COVID-19 Patients Treatment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Notice issued on plea to ensure availability of injection helpful in COVID-19 patients treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court  (LHC) on Monday issued notice to Drug Regulatory Authority and others for June 17 on an application seeking directions to ensure availability of Actemra Injection for treatment of COVID-19 patients at affordable rates.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued notices on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, in a pending petition.

JAP Chairman Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued before the court that coronavirus pandemic had spread across the country and every day number of infected persons and deaths were rising.

He said that hoarders and black marketers had stocked Actemra Injection after news that it was helpful in treatment of critical coronavirus patients.  He claimed that the injection was being sold in market at higher rates due to hoarding.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions to respondents for ensuring its availabilityat affordable rates besides strict action against hoarders.

The court, after recording arguments, issued notice to respondents and sought reply by June 17.

Related Topics

Lahore June Market Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

11 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

35 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

53 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjabâ€™s Media Stra ..

1 hour ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling â€œSarfraz Ahmad ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.