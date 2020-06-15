Notice issued on plea to ensure availability of injection helpful in COVID-19 patients treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to Drug Regulatory Authority and others for June 17 on an application seeking directions to ensure availability of Actemra Injection for treatment of COVID-19 patients at affordable rates.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued notices on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, in a pending petition.

JAP Chairman Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued before the court that coronavirus pandemic had spread across the country and every day number of infected persons and deaths were rising.

He said that hoarders and black marketers had stocked Actemra Injection after news that it was helpful in treatment of critical coronavirus patients. He claimed that the injection was being sold in market at higher rates due to hoarding.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions to respondents for ensuring its availabilityat affordable rates besides strict action against hoarders.

The court, after recording arguments, issued notice to respondents and sought reply by June 17.