Notice Issued To 72 Food Points, Fined 13 Others

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued notices to 72 food points besides imposing fine on 13 other points over poor hygienic condition at their stalls.

A spokesman for the PFA said here on Saturday that PFA teams headed by Additional Director Operations Qaisar Javaid and Deputy Director Ammar Javaid checked 91 food points in the city and found unhygienic condition at 85 points.

Therefore, the PFA teams issued warning notices to 72 food points and imposed fine of Rs 180,000 on 13 others points under Punjab Food Authority Act 2011.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams also discarded 100 liter subpar milk, 20 kg sugar,rotten eggs and others items seized from various shops during checking.

