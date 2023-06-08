Notice issued to a private corporation for not finalizing deal

The District Consumer Court on Thursday issued notice to a Marble and Tiles shop for not addressing the complaint of its customer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The District Consumer Court on Thursday issued notice to a Marble and Tiles shop for not addressing the complaint of its customer.

Complainant Muhammad Imran had approached the court pleading that he purchased tiles worth Rs 283,000 from the Umer Farooq Corporation, Jinnah Road and paid all the amount to the dealer.

He contended that he collected some tiles from the shop, adding when he went to obtain the remaining tiles the dealer refused to deliver without any reason.

Taking the notice, the court issued notice to the Corporation to return the consumer amount or provide the tiles to him within 15 days for which the complainant had paid the amount.