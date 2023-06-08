UrduPoint.com

Notice Issued To A Private Corporation For Not Finalizing Deal

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Notice issued to a private corporation for not finalizing deal

The District Consumer Court on Thursday issued notice to a Marble and Tiles shop for not addressing the complaint of its customer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The District Consumer Court on Thursday issued notice to a Marble and Tiles shop for not addressing the complaint of its customer.

Complainant Muhammad Imran had approached the court pleading that he purchased tiles worth Rs 283,000 from the Umer Farooq Corporation, Jinnah Road and paid all the amount to the dealer.

He contended that he collected some tiles from the shop, adding when he went to obtain the remaining tiles the dealer refused to deliver without any reason.

Taking the notice, the court issued notice to the Corporation to return the consumer amount or provide the tiles to him within 15 days for which the complainant had paid the amount.

Related Topics

Road All From Court

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

16 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

16 minutes ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

40 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

46 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

49 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.