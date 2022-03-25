UrduPoint.com

Notice Issued To Bilawal Over Violation Of Election Code Of Conducts

March 25, 2022

Notice issued to Bilawal over violation of election code of conducts

The District Election Commissioner (DEC) Malakand has served a notice to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for addressing a public gathering in Malakand in violation of the election code of conduct

A letter issued by the District Monitoring Officer Malakand said Bilawal Bhutto was asked to explain his position at office of the DEC on March 25 but neither he appeared in person nor through his counsel.

The District Monitoring Officer using his power wrote another letter to the PPP chairman under Section 234 of the Elections' Act 2017 and summoned Bilawal at office of DEC on March 27 failing to which his case would be decided in absence under relevant law, rules and available record.

