Notice Issued To Hotel After Health Officials Detect Dengue Larvae

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Notice issued to hotel after health officials detect dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Health department Tuesday issued a notice to a local hotel at Abdali road in the city after an official team detected dengue larvae from water accumulated there.

Health officials have given 48-hour time to the hotel administration to remove heaps of solid waste and trash besides the open waste drums.

Hotel administration was also directed to rectify faults in their water drainage system within the specified time.

Dr. Ata Ur Rahman, the head of the Dengue surveillance team, said that the dengue larvae found at the hotel has been neutralized and process of Larviciding, IRS and spray has been completed there, says an official release.

