Notice issued to NSC University System for holding unethical program: Kamran Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that notice had been served to the management of NSC university system for organizing unethical program within premises of the university.

In a statement, he said that the university would be de-affiliated if the management failed to provide a reply within three days after receiving the notice.

Registrar, Khyber Medical University, Professor Muhammad Saleem Gandapur in a notice to Director NCS system sought reply on a viral video of a dancing girl in the institute.

The authorities of Khyber Medical University have taken a serious notice of such unethical and immoral activities taking place in the educational institutions.

Conducting such activities with the logo and name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable. All education institutions are bound to maintain the ethical and moral standards and sanctity of the institute during all curricular and co-curricular activities.

The management of NSC university system is directed to explain within three days positively, otherwise strict disciplinary action will be initiated which can also result in de-affiliation of the institute.