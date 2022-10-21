UrduPoint.com

Notice Issued To NSC University System For Holding Unethical Program: Kamran Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Notice issued to NSC University System for holding unethical program: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that notice had been served to the management of NSC university system for organizing unethical program within premises of the university.

In a statement, he said that the university would be de-affiliated if the management failed to provide a reply within three days after receiving the notice.

Registrar, Khyber Medical University, Professor Muhammad Saleem Gandapur in a notice to Director NCS system sought reply on a viral video of a dancing girl in the institute.

The authorities of Khyber Medical University have taken a serious notice of such unethical and immoral activities taking place in the educational institutions.

Conducting such activities with the logo and name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable. All education institutions are bound to maintain the ethical and moral standards and sanctity of the institute during all curricular and co-curricular activities.

The management of NSC university system is directed to explain within three days positively, otherwise strict disciplinary action will be initiated which can also result in de-affiliation of the institute.

Related Topics

Education Moral Khyber Medical University All

Recent Stories

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

9 minutes ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

11 minutes ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

12 minutes ago
 HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ..

HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ‘Distinguished National Pro ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

18 minutes ago
 Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltis ..

Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltistan

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.