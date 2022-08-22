Notice issued to PTI chief on appeal against acceptance of his papers from NA-118

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) -:An election appellate tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices for August 24 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others on an appeal against acceptance of his nomination papers for by-poll in NA-118, Nankana Sahib.

The tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed heard the appeal filed by Dr Shezra Mansab Kharal, a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from the constituency.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the appellant argued that the returning officer had accepted nomination papers of the PTI chief from the constituency despite the fact that he not only concealed gifts received from Tosha Khana but also assets of his wife in the nomination papers.

He further submitted that the nomination papers of the PTI chairman were not attested by an oath commissioner as required by the law.

He submitted that all the shortcomings were raised before the returning officer but he ignored them and accepted nomination papers.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the returning officer and disqualify Imran Khan from contesting elections from NA-118.

The tribunal , after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to Imran Khan, returning officer and others and sought reply till August 24.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also issued notices to the returning officer and others for August 24 on an appeal against rejection of PTI chief's nomination papers for by-poll in NA-108. Imran Khan had approached the tribunal against rejection of his nomination papers from the constituency.