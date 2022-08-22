UrduPoint.com

Notice Issued To PTI Chief On Appeal Against Acceptance Of His Papers From NA-118

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Notice issued to PTI chief on appeal against acceptance of his papers from NA-118

An election appellate tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices for August 24 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others on an appeal against acceptance of his nomination papers for by-poll in NA-118, Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) -:An election appellate tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices for August 24 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others on an appeal against acceptance of his nomination papers for by-poll in NA-118, Nankana Sahib.

The tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed heard the appeal filed by Dr Shezra Mansab Kharal, a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from the constituency.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the appellant argued that the returning officer had accepted nomination papers of the PTI chief from the constituency despite the fact that he not only concealed gifts received from Tosha Khana but also assets of his wife in the nomination papers.

He further submitted that the nomination papers of the PTI chairman were not attested by an oath commissioner as required by the law.

He submitted that all the shortcomings were raised before the returning officer but he ignored them and accepted nomination papers.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the returning officer and disqualify Imran Khan from contesting elections from NA-118.

The tribunal , after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to Imran Khan, returning officer and others and sought reply till August 24.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also issued notices to the returning officer and others for August 24 on an appeal against rejection of PTI chief's nomination papers for by-poll in NA-108. Imran Khan had approached the tribunal against rejection of his nomination papers from the constituency.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Wife Nankana Sahib August Muslim All From Court Nomination Papers NA-108 NA-118

Recent Stories

Some 1,000 Children Killed or Injured in Ukraine C ..

Some 1,000 Children Killed or Injured in Ukraine Conflict - UNICEF

3 minutes ago
 China Makes Demarche to US After Indiana Governor ..

China Makes Demarche to US After Indiana Governor Visited Taiwan - Foreign Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 KP govt declares emergency in 4 flood hit district ..

KP govt declares emergency in 4 flood hit districts

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC, administration continue relief, ..

Pakistan Army, FC, administration continue relief, rescue operation in Balochist ..

3 minutes ago
 Heavy rains may generate urban flooding at various ..

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding at various places:PMD

7 minutes ago
 Two children die in roof collapse incident in Nawa ..

Two children die in roof collapse incident in Nawagai

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.