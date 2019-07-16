Notice of motion for removal of Chairman Senate circulated among Senators

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has approved to circulate the notice of "Motion for Removal of Chairman Senate" in terms of Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has approved to circulate the notice of "Motion for Removal of Chairman Senate " in terms of Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate , 2012.

Accordingly, Senate Secretariat has circulated the notice among all the members as well as has written to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for further necessary action at its end.