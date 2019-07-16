UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notice Of Motion For Removal Of Chairman Senate Circulated Among Senators

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:26 PM

Notice of motion for removal of Chairman Senate circulated among Senators

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has approved to circulate the notice of "Motion for Removal of Chairman Senate" in terms of Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has approved to circulate the notice of "Motion for Removal of Chairman Senate" in terms of Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Accordingly, Senate Secretariat has circulated the notice among all the members as well as has written to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for further necessary action at its end.

Related Topics

Senate Business All

Recent Stories

DLD strengthens ties with Ras Al Khaimah governmen ..

12 minutes ago

Sale of cigarettes not bearing red digital tax sta ..

27 minutes ago

BRAIA Summer Camp commences at NUST

34 minutes ago

NCPC holds free eye camp for street children

40 seconds ago

U.S ambassador to Japan to resign in July

41 seconds ago

Japanese Government to Act If South Korea Forces M ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.