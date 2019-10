(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The health department served a notice to the deputy collector custom on Thursday for violating dengue control act.

The notice was issued over keeping tyres and drums in open place in the custom collector office as dengue larva was found from the place.

It was asked to the administration of the custom office to ensure cleanliness of the place within two days.