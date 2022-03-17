Notice served to contractor, firm for slow pace of work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The show cause notice was served to a company and contractor for slow pace of work on the directions of Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

The Managing Director WASA has issued show cause notice as the show cause notice was served to contractor Muhammad Sajjad and Ahsan construction company over negligence and delay in construction of sewerage line from BCG Chowk to Bahawalpur bypass.

According to the show cause, the work on the sewer line was very slow during visit of Secretary Housing.

On this occasion Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that negligence in development projects will not be tolerated in any way.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of work and transparency.