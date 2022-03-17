UrduPoint.com

Notice Served To Contractor, Firm For Slow Pace Of Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Notice served to contractor, firm for slow pace of work

The show cause notice was served to a company and contractor for slow pace of work on the directions of Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The show cause notice was served to a company and contractor for slow pace of work on the directions of Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

The Managing Director WASA has issued show cause notice as the show cause notice was served to contractor Muhammad Sajjad and Ahsan construction company over negligence and delay in construction of sewerage line from BCG Chowk to Bahawalpur bypass.

According to the show cause, the work on the sewer line was very slow during visit of Secretary Housing.

On this occasion Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that negligence in development projects will not be tolerated in any way.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of work and transparency.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Visit Bahawalpur From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from natio ..

Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from national cricket team

21 minutes ago
 5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) will be held o ..

5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) will be held on March 18 at the Arts Council ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan name ODI and T20I squads for Australia se ..

Pakistan name ODI and T20I squads for Australia series

57 minutes ago
 Dr Osman Hasan (TI) conferred HEC Best Researcher ..

Dr Osman Hasan (TI) conferred HEC Best Researcher Award, appointed Member BISP

1 hour ago
 Gold prices surge by Rs 1,200 to Rs130,150 per tol ..

Gold prices surge by Rs 1,200 to Rs130,150 per tola 17 Mar 2022

35 seconds ago
 Petrochemical sector plays pivotal role in economi ..

Petrochemical sector plays pivotal role in economic growth: Razak Dawood

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>