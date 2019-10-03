Notice served to respondents in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members appointment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday served notices to respondents on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) challenging appointment of new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday served notices to respondents on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) challenging appointment of new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PMLN's leaders Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Dr. Nisar Cheema against the appointment of Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui and Munir Ahmed Khan.

The petitioners' counsel Jahangir Jadoon claimed that the appointment of two new members of ECP was made in violation of law.

He stated that legal procedure had not been followed in the practice.

He prayed the court to set aside the notification dated August 22, for the appointment of new members and declare it as null and void.

The IHC Chief Justice asked the petitioners that whether these two Names were discussed in parliamentary committee or not, to this the lawyer said that same were discussed in the meeting but had not been recommended for the appointment.

The court sought reply from respondents and adjourned hearing of the casetill October 11.