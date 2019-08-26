Notice taken of media teams manhandling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has taken notice of incident of manhandling of media teams and sought inquiry report within three days to bring the responsible to task

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has taken notice of incident of manhandling of media teams and sought inquiry report within three days to bring the responsible to task.

The PDA took notice following news reports by media outlets that a team of reporters of private news channels were manhandled by security and contractor staff while recording at BS-26 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The PDA in a notification issued on Monday said that matter would be taken up with contractor and proper inquiry would be conducted to ascertain those responsible in the incident.