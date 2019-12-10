Notices being issued to 3300 farmers for agri income tax returns: Deputy commissioner

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday ordered officials to issue notices to 3300 farmers to file agriculture income returns on or before December 16 after Board of Revenue (BoR) set new standards for assessment of taxable agriculture income

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday ordered officials to issue notices to 3300 farmers to file agriculture income returns on or before December 16 after board of Revenue (BoR) set new standards for assessment of taxable agriculture income.

Assistant commissioner Shahzad Mehboob said that new instructions had been received from BoR to ensure 100 per cent recovery of agriculture income tax and powers of ACs have been enhanced, according to a handout issued here.

Farmers would be told to file return with the offices of ACs concerned till December 16.

In case of failure, assistant commissioners would themselves visit farmers for assessment of agriculture income and tax.

AC said that 3300 farmers were being issued notices and 2200 of them belong to tahsil Sadar Multan.