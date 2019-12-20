UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notices Issued For Not Producing Hamza In Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:03 PM

Notices issued for not producing Hamza in court

An accountability court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the authorities concerned for not producing Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the authorities concerned for not producing Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings of the case here at the judicial complex.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor apprised the court that Hamza Shehbaz could not be produced in the court due to security reasons and lawyers' strike.

At this, the court expressed annoyance, observing that it was an illegal step. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till January 3 and issued show-cause notices to authorities concerned. The court also extended Hamza's judicial remand till January 3.

Hamza Shehbaz was also not produced in the court on the last hearing due to lawyers' strike and security reasons.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/money laundering case till January 3.

Accused Yousaf Abbas, nephew of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, could not be produced in the court due to lawyers strike and security reasons.

The court had exempted Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance for a period of four weeks whereas Maryam Nawaz was also exempted till filing of reference in the case.

The Sharif family had been accused of using CSM for money laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Lawyers Money January Family From Crescent Standard Modaraba Court

Recent Stories

Mediterranean Migrant Arrivals to Europe Fell by 5 ..

54 seconds ago

Irrigation authorities announce annual closure of ..

56 seconds ago

Anti-polio drive; missed children to be covered in ..

57 seconds ago

Over 840 acres land recovered from land grabbers d ..

1 minute ago

Military training program for Pakistan to be resum ..

26 minutes ago

Sindh University sets stage for Convocation 2017-1 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.