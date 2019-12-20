Notices issued for not producing Hamza in court

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the authorities concerned for not producing Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings of the case here at the judicial complex.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor apprised the court that Hamza Shehbaz could not be produced in the court due to security reasons and lawyers' strike.

At this, the court expressed annoyance, observing that it was an illegal step. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till January 3 and issued show-cause notices to authorities concerned. The court also extended Hamza's judicial remand till January 3.

Hamza Shehbaz was also not produced in the court on the last hearing due to lawyers' strike and security reasons.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/money laundering case till January 3.

Accused Yousaf Abbas, nephew of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, could not be produced in the court due to lawyers strike and security reasons.

The court had exempted Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance for a period of four weeks whereas Maryam Nawaz was also exempted till filing of reference in the case.

The Sharif family had been accused of using CSM for money laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.