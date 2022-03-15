UrduPoint.com

Notices Issued To 10 Labs Over Polluting Environment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022

Environment Protection department has issued notices to 10 laboratories during last 2 days over polluting environment in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Environment Protection department has issued notices to 10 laboratories during last 2 days over polluting environment in Faisalabad.

Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamoka said on Tuesday that teams of Environment Protection department conducted surprise checking of various laboratories in Faisalabad and found 10 labs involved in polluting the environment by violating hospital waste management rules.

Therefore, notices have been issued to the management of these labs and directed them to ensure their presence in the Environment Protection Department on March 19, 2022 for personal hearing.

Among these labs included Meezan Lab and Shaukat Lab in Akbar Chowk, Rifah Laboratory in Chowk Allied Hospital, Meezan Lab in Rafiq Colony Jail Road, Dr Lab & Research Center in Akbar Chowk, Chughtai Lab in Akbar Chowk, Arfa Diagnostic Center and Al-Wahid Diagnostic & Research Center Jail Road, Advance and Al-Meezan Center Jail Road, he added.

