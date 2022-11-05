Notices issued to 210 unregistered schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The education Department has issued notices to 210 unregistered private schools in district Faisalabad and directed their owners to get their institutes registered till Nov 10.

A spokesman for the Education Department said here on Saturday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority had issued notices to the unregistered schools; otherwise, heavy fine would be imposed on the owners.

Meanwhile, Chairman Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi has requested the Education Department for provision of one-window facility for schools registration. He said due to complications in the registration process, owners of some schools could not get their schools registered.