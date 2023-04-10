Close
Notices Issued To 400 Vacant Plot Owners To Control Dengue; Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Monday said that around 400 vacant plots had been identified in the Rawalpindi district, whose owners have been given notices and instructed to build boundary walls of the plots and construct gates

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the anti-dengue meeting at the Commissioner"s office.

He said that accumulated rainwater collected in the plot's garbage was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

He said that plot owners who will not clean and fence their plots would be marked Red.

The commissioner directed the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation to finalize the SOPs regarding building materials at the earliest.

He added that public involvement in anti-dengue activities was most important because lack of cleanliness was the leading cause of dengue breeding.

Laiqat Ali Chatha said that two confirmed dengue cases had been reported in the district so far and directed the anti-dengue teams to accelerate the surveillance activities to control the growth of dengue larvae by checking the graveyard and other places on daily basis.

He directed the officials to monitor the dengue teams regularly.

