Notices issued to 70 over poor anti-dengue arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : The health department has accelerated the efforts to control dengue breading during current season, while cases have been got registered against 5 citizens and notices issued to 70 others for poor anti-dengue arrangements.

A spokesman of health department said on Wednesday that dengue surveillance teams have been activated, which were regularly visiting various areas of the district for the eradication dengue breading.

He said the teams visit workshops, junkyards, tyre shops, nurseries and other sites and sensitize citizens for precautionary and preventive measures against dengue.

He said the number of surveillance teams had been increased to 339 in the district and they were allotted beats for obtaining 100 percent results of anti-dengue steps.