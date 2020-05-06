UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notices Issued To 70 Over Poor Anti-dengue Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:17 PM

Notices issued to 70 over poor anti-dengue arrangements

The health department has accelerated the efforts to control dengue breading during current season, while cases have been got registered against 5 citizens and notices issued to 70 others for poor anti-dengue arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : The health department has accelerated the efforts to control dengue breading during current season, while cases have been got registered against 5 citizens and notices issued to 70 others for poor anti-dengue arrangements.

A spokesman of health department said on Wednesday that dengue surveillance teams have been activated, which were regularly visiting various areas of the district for the eradication dengue breading.

He said the teams visit workshops, junkyards, tyre shops, nurseries and other sites and sensitize citizens for precautionary and preventive measures against dengue.

He said the number of surveillance teams had been increased to 339 in the district and they were allotted beats for obtaining 100 percent results of anti-dengue steps.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Visit

Recent Stories

No COVID-19 Patient Died in Israel Overnight - Hea ..

18 minutes ago

PAL to hold 199th international online Sachal Sarm ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

21 minutes ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

36 minutes ago

TRA responds to approximately 34,000 cyber-attacks ..

36 minutes ago

Nigeria to begin repatriating nationals stranded a ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.