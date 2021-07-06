Notices issued to airlines to compensate passengers affected by flight cancellations

Due to extension in ban to bring minimum passengers in international flights to Pakistan, international airlines abruptly canceled flights to Pakistan, consequently causing inconvenience for Pakistanis abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Due to extension in ban to bring minimum passengers in international flights to Pakistan, international airlines abruptly canceled flights to Pakistan, consequently causing inconvenience for Pakistanis abroad.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the authority issued notices to five foreign airlines for causing inconvenience to passengers by canceling flights. The airlines have been directed to ensure accommodating affected passengers in alternative flights of the same airline or others and hotel accommodation facilities for passengers who do not have the said facilities as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the airlines have been asked that in cases where passengers choose ticket refunds, the tickets of affected passengers must be fully refunded in addition to the payment of compensation for the damages suffered by them.

The CAA had given foreign airlines deadline of July 8th for compliance failing which CAA will be constrained to initiate regulatory action against the airlines.