UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notices Issued To Airlines To Compensate Passengers Affected By Flight Cancellations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:43 PM

Notices issued to airlines to compensate passengers affected by flight cancellations

Due to extension in ban to bring minimum passengers in international flights to Pakistan, international airlines abruptly canceled flights to Pakistan, consequently causing inconvenience for Pakistanis abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Due to extension in ban to bring minimum passengers in international flights to Pakistan, international airlines abruptly canceled flights to Pakistan, consequently causing inconvenience for Pakistanis abroad.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the authority issued notices to five foreign airlines for causing inconvenience to passengers by canceling flights. The airlines have been directed to ensure accommodating affected passengers in alternative flights of the same airline or others and hotel accommodation facilities for passengers who do not have the said facilities as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the airlines have been asked that in cases where passengers choose ticket refunds, the tickets of affected passengers must be fully refunded in addition to the payment of compensation for the damages suffered by them.

The CAA had given foreign airlines deadline of July 8th for compliance failing which CAA will be constrained to initiate regulatory action against the airlines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hotel Same July

Recent Stories

Cavendish wins again, needs one more to equal Merc ..

3 minutes ago

Estonian consul detained in Russia over 'classifie ..

3 minutes ago

US pullout from Afghanistan over 90% complete: Pen ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership remain ..

7 minutes ago

CTP issue 15,096 challan slips on wrong parking

7 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan lauds officials for addressin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.