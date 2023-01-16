UrduPoint.com

Notices Issued To Eight Flour Mills Over Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation

Food department has issued warning notices of eight flour mills over violations of flour supply as per the wheat quota during a crackdown launched here on Monday across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Food department has issued warning notices of eight flour mills over violations of flour supply as per the wheat quota during a crackdown launched here on Monday across the district.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, the Deputy Director Good Asif Raza launched a crackdown against flour mills and flour sale points to check record of flour supply.

During separate raids at various areas of the district, the officer found eight flour mills supplying less flour against the government wheat quota.

The deputy director food has issued warning notices to flour mills and directed owners to ensure supply of flour as per the quota otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto in a statement said that no one would be allowed to violate flour quota and added that strict monitoring of flour supply would be ensured.

Related Topics

Sale Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

14 minutes ago
 The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) ap ..

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves 9 uplift schemes

14 seconds ago
 Five dead in China chemical plant explosion

Five dead in China chemical plant explosion

16 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer of Latif Afridi in Badhber on Jan 1 ..

Funeral prayer of Latif Afridi in Badhber on Jan 17

17 seconds ago
 Federal Ombudsman disposed of over one lac complai ..

Federal Ombudsman disposed of over one lac complaints in 2022

18 seconds ago
 PPP's victory in Sindh LG polls people's vote of ..

PPP's victory in Sindh LG polls people's vote of confidence: Sherry Rehman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.