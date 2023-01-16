Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Food department has issued warning notices of eight flour mills over violations of flour supply as per the wheat quota during a crackdown launched here on Monday across the district.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, the Deputy Director Good Asif Raza launched a crackdown against flour mills and flour sale points to check record of flour supply.

During separate raids at various areas of the district, the officer found eight flour mills supplying less flour against the government wheat quota.

The deputy director food has issued warning notices to flour mills and directed owners to ensure supply of flour as per the quota otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto in a statement said that no one would be allowed to violate flour quota and added that strict monitoring of flour supply would be ensured.