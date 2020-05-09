UrduPoint.com
Notices Issued To Five Hospitals For Not Having Fire Extinguishers In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Notices issued to five hospitals for not having fire extinguishers in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense Department has issued notices to the management of five private hospitals for not having fire extinguishers.

According to details, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner and Controller Civil Defense Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh; Chief Instructor Civil Defense Mohammad Farooq was checking various hospitals and institutions on daily basis.

During inspection he found that extinguishers of Sarwar hospital, Sadiq hospital, Al-abbas hospital, Abdullah hospital and central hospital were not in good condition for which the management of five hospitals have been issued notices and given a deadline of 15 days.

More Stories From Pakistan

