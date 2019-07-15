Notices issued to four dealers of medical waste

District administration has issued notices to four dealers over illegal dealing in business of medical waste

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Abida Fareed, following direction of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khatak, issued the notices in line with the Environmental Protection Act.

The dealers were directed to stop the illegal business within 24 hours otherwise strict action would be initiated against them. Cases would also be registered and they would be sent into jail.

The district administration also directed the administration of private hospitals and clinics to dispose of medical waste in suitable way as this material leads to spread of diseases.