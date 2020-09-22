UrduPoint.com
Notices Issued To Heads Of 12 Schools Over Poor Cleanliness

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Notices issued to heads of 12 schools over poor cleanliness

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary Iftikhar Khan issued show-cause notices to heads of 12 schools over poor cleanliness and sanitary condition in addition to violation of corona SOPs.

A spokesman for the education department on Tuesday said checking teams found violation of corona SOPs in addition to poor sanitary and cleanliness conditions in 12 schools, and presented its report to the DEO Secondary who issued notices to heads.

The DEO also directed the heads to ensure implementation on government instructionsregarding corona SOPs and take appropriate measures to control dengue as well.

