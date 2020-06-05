Notices issued to healthcare facilities for not following SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Inspector KP Healthcare Commission Latif Khan inspected a total of 15 private healthcare facilities here on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Inspector KP Healthcare Commission Latif Khan inspected a total of 15 private healthcare facilities here on Friday.

Similarly, show cause notices were issued to Khalid Nawaz Medical Lab, Chirag Diagnostic Center and Three Star Medical Lab for non-compliance with SOPs and dumping of glass and other sharp medical waste on the road while reports were sent to the concerned authorities.