Notices Issued To Healthcare Facilities For Not Following SOPs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:08 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Inspector KP Healthcare Commission Latif Khan inspected a total of 15 private healthcare facilities here on Friday.
Similarly, show cause notices were issued to Khalid Nawaz Medical Lab, Chirag Diagnostic Center and Three Star Medical Lab for non-compliance with SOPs and dumping of glass and other sharp medical waste on the road while reports were sent to the concerned authorities.