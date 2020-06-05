UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notices Issued To Healthcare Facilities For Not Following SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:08 PM

Notices issued to healthcare facilities for not following SOPs

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Inspector KP Healthcare Commission Latif Khan inspected a total of 15 private healthcare facilities here on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Inspector KP Healthcare Commission Latif Khan inspected a total of 15 private healthcare facilities here on Friday.

Similarly, show cause notices were issued to Khalid Nawaz Medical Lab, Chirag Diagnostic Center and Three Star Medical Lab for non-compliance with SOPs and dumping of glass and other sharp medical waste on the road while reports were sent to the concerned authorities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Kohat

Recent Stories

'Women who serve the country are our precious asse ..

2 minutes ago

2.460 Kg Hash seized,nine arrested

2 minutes ago

MPs' Salaries & llowances Amendment Bill 2020 tabl ..

2 minutes ago

Ration and cash Eidi distributed among children of ..

2 minutes ago

Seventh tranche of PPEs,ventilators despatched to ..

23 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.