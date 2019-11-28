UrduPoint.com
Notices Issued To Medical Facilities In Timergara

Thu 28th November 2019

In light of complaints received from citizens, Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dir, Saadat Hussain had issued directives to Healthcare Commission Inspector Malakan, Muhammad Rais Jan to take action against illegal health clinics, private hospitals in Timergara

Following directives and in pursuance of KP Healthcare Commission Act 2015, the Healthcare Inspector, checked 19 health facilities in Timergara tehsil.

The Inspector issued notices to ten healthcare facilities and put nine medical centers under observation for routine inspection.

The health centers which received notices included Alfalah Medical Complex, Azhar Medical and Surgical Center, Mehboob Dental Clinic, Riaz Homeopathic Clinic, Dr Abdur Rehman Clinic, Dr Asghar Ali Clinic, Dr islam Hussain Clinic, Al Madina Homeo and Herbal Center, Super Homeopathic Clinic.

