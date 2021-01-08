UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notices Issued To Non-filers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:46 PM

Notices issued to non-filers

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has issued notices to 7000 non-filers of sales tax on services returns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has issued notices to 7000 non-filers of sales tax on services returns.

A spokesperson of PRA said that notices were issued to restaurants, hotels, beauty parlors, courier services and doctors here who didnot file their sales tax returns for the month of November 2020.

He said that a fine of Rs 10,000 each had been imposed on the non-filers and they were directed to file their return within 15 days.

He further said that fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on unregistered service providers and they were also directed to file their returns within 15 days.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine November 2020

Recent Stories

Thailand confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases

12 seconds ago

Bahrain reaffirms special relationship with Pakist ..

11 minutes ago

EU doubles BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine order to 600 mn ..

1 minute ago

Man hit to death in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Senate witnesses heated debate on NAB's role in ac ..

2 minutes ago

Commandant Malakand Levies terms role of 1122 vita ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.