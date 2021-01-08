Notices issued to non-filers

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has issued notices to 7000 non-filers of sales tax on services returns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has issued notices to 7000 non-filers of sales tax on services returns.

A spokesperson of PRA said that notices were issued to restaurants, hotels, beauty parlors, courier services and doctors here who didnot file their sales tax returns for the month of November 2020.

He said that a fine of Rs 10,000 each had been imposed on the non-filers and they were directed to file their return within 15 days.

He further said that fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on unregistered service providers and they were also directed to file their returns within 15 days.