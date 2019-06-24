UrduPoint.com
Notices Issued To Owners Of 500 Old Buildings In Faisalabad `

Faizan Hashmi 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:07 PM

The district administration has issued notices to owners of more than 500 old and redundant buildings for taking appropriate preventive measures to avoid any mishap during the monsoon and rainy season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : The district administration has issued notices to owners of more than 500 old and redundant buildings for taking appropriate preventive measures to avoid any mishap during the monsoon and rainy season.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that during a survey, it was found that more than 500 buildings were in very bad condition in Faisalabad city.

Out of those, 100 buildings were situated in downtown area around Clock Tower Chowk including 8-Bazaars, Douglas Pura, Circular Road, Regal Road and Santpura.

Similarly, more than 200 buildings were occupied by offices of various government and semi-government departments. Therefore, notices have also been sent to heads/in-charges of these departments for taking preventive measures, he added.

