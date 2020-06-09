UrduPoint.com
Notices Issued To Petrol Pumps

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:44 PM

On prompt action of the Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan notices have been issued to the petrol pumps owners about the rates of petrol and diesel fixed by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

He said, strict action would be taken against all those overcharging from the consumers.

He also directed the concerned officials to visit the petrol pumps and check the price list and on the spot action would be taken against all those selling petroleum products on their own rates instead of fixed rates of OGRA.

On this Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdul Samad Nizamani inspected all petrol pumps, availability of petrol and diesel and prices fixed by OGRA were also reviewed. On this occasion, he directed the management of all petrol pumps to ensure the supply of petrol and diesel at petrol pumps as per the rates fixed by OGRA.

