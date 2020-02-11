UrduPoint.com
Notices Issued To Respondents In Model Town Tragedy Probe

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:22 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents in a plea to form a new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Model Town Lahore tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents in a plea to form a new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Model Town Lahore tragedy.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Ali Zafar - counsel for the petitioner said police killed 14 people and injured 66 persons with straight firing in Model Town tragedy.

He said all the incident was covered live on television channels. The previous government had formed a controversial JIT, he added.

He said the Lahore High Court had barred new JIT from functioning.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the JIT was made on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said the court order was not implemented.

He said how stay order could be granted on the JIT in interim order.

The counsel for the Punjab government said the JIT had completed 80% of the investigation.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked what else JIT needed when witnesses' statements had been recorded? He said this was not a separate case and like other criminal cases, it should be proceeded.

He said investigations were ongoing but the trial should be continued.

The court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till February 13.

