Notices issued to two govt schools over dengue larvae presence

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The health department issued notices to two government schools over the presence of dengue larvae on their premises here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr. Asad Aslam visited various union councils to check the performance of anti-dengue field teams.

During checking, he inspected various tyre shops, government and private buildings, and junkyards. Dengue larvae were found in Government Girls Pilot school and Government Iqbal High School, following which warning notices were served on the heads of both institutions.

CEO Health Dr. Asad Aslam visited different classrooms and informed students about dengue prevention activities and safety measures.