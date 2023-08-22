Open Menu

Notices Issued To Two Govt Schools Over Dengue Larvae Presence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Notices issued to two govt schools over dengue larvae presence

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The health department issued notices to two government schools over the presence of dengue larvae on their premises here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr. Asad Aslam visited various union councils to check the performance of anti-dengue field teams.

During checking, he inspected various tyre shops, government and private buildings, and junkyards. Dengue larvae were found in Government Girls Pilot school and Government Iqbal High School, following which warning notices were served on the heads of both institutions.

CEO Health Dr. Asad Aslam visited different classrooms and informed students about dengue prevention activities and safety measures.

Related Topics

Dengue Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 1 ..

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills

9 minutes ago
 ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress acro ..

ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress across 40 schools in Syria

25 minutes ago
 OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon ..

OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon Oasis

39 minutes ago
 AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orienta ..

AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orientation

54 minutes ago
 COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to p ..

COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to progress action on its goals

54 minutes ago
 100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3 ..

100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3500+ top global financial firm ..

54 minutes ago
BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams result ..

BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams results

1 hour ago
 ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summe ..

ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summer school

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, ..

Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, check now

1 hour ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

2 hours ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

2 hours ago
 BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan