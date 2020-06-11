Notices issued to vacate 422 dilapidated buildings in Karachi : Nasir Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that there were 422 dilapidated buildings in Karachi at the moment and notices had also been issued to the occupants to vacate these structures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that there were 422 dilapidated buildings in Karachi at the moment and notices had also been issued to the occupants to vacate these structures.

In a statement on Thursday, Nasir said that the incidents of collapse of buildings in Karachi were happening frequently which was not tolerable in any way.

He said that there were some buildings in Karachi which were constructed before the establishment of Pakistan and their condition was very dilapidated, adding that, the people were living in the buildings under Pagri system.

Nasir said that notices had been issued by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to the residents of these dilapidated buildings to vacate these buildings immediately, but the residents of the buildings were not ready to leave.

The Minister said that it has been decided to demolish illegal constructions and the ongoing action in this regard would be intensified.

Nasir further said that the concerned officers of SBCA had been directed to take strict action against illegal constructions.

He said that the establishment of separate courts for the SBCA would be very helpful in eradicating illegal constructions.

He said that the Sindh government was also taking stern action against the officers and officials of SBCA who were involved in allowing illegal constructions.

The Minister said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of innocent lives in the collapse of a residential building in Lyari.

Nasir said that the Sindh government was striving to prevent any incident in the future in which any innocent life was lost.

The Minister said that the people should also co-operate with the government in a way that when they were asked to vacate the building, they should do so immediately. "No illegal construction will be allowed in the future," he said.

He said that if any official of the SBCA was found involved in assisting any illegal construction at any level in the future, he would be severely punished. "Because it is a matter of human lives, no negligence will be tolerated in this regard," he said.