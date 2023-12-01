Notices served on 53 high rise buildings owners for fire safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Rescue 1122 has served notices on 53 high rise building owners regarding fire safety arrangements under Punjab Community Safety Act 2021.

Rescue 1122 official sources revealed this while talking to APP here and said that the notices were served after proper inspection of the buildings by Rescue technical teams as there were no arrangements for fire safety in these buildings.

The sources informed that the initiative was taken given Punjab Community Safety Act 2021. The district emergency board meeting was conducted every month in which all departments including Building, civil defense and others participated. The competent authority was also taken on board regarding no safety arrangements in high-rise buildings.

The high-rise buildings included Mall of Multan, Crystal Mall, Chen One, Chase up, United Mall, Multan Trade Centre, City Tower and others.

The sources informed that the meetings were being conducted with building owners to get their compliance and convince them of fire safety arrangements to save precious lives.

The sources said that the department had no intention to defame the owners.

The final notices would be served and the imposition of fines and sealing of buildings would be the last option which would be initiated in collaboration with other enforcement departments, the sources concluded.