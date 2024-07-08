Notices Served On Price Control Magistrates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haiyder khan on Monday issued show-cause notices to price control magistrates for poor performance.
He was chairing a meeting to review price control magistrates’ performance.
He said that price control magistrates would be responsible for profiteering and overcharging in their respective areas and ordered monitoring inflation on a daily basis.
He directed them to ensure their presence in the area and check rates in bazaars and streets. "All health and school councils should be operational and all under construction development projects should be completed timely," he added.
All officers of health department, local government and district council attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGDCL successfully optimizes production at Kunnar-11 well in Hyderabad, Sindh3 seconds ago
-
River Kabul runs in low flood: FFC6 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt to introduce unique fortified flour bags14 seconds ago
-
Best medical facilities to be provided during Muharram: Mayor Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of ongoing development projects20 minutes ago
-
Public schools to have 'WASH' stations to ensure hygienic environment20 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office to inspect railways20 minutes ago
-
Holding of peaceful Muharram in Kurram finalizes: DC Khurram20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bannu ensures peaceful Muharram observance20 minutes ago
-
Work on flyover reviewed30 minutes ago
-
USAID, Pakistani institutions to enhance student support office at universities30 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city30 minutes ago