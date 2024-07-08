Notices served on price control magistrates

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haiyder khan on Monday issued show-cause notices to price control magistrates for poor performance.

He was chairing a meeting to review price control magistrates’ performance.

He said that price control magistrates would be responsible for profiteering and overcharging in their respective areas and ordered monitoring inflation on a daily basis.

He directed them to ensure their presence in the area and check rates in bazaars and streets. "All health and school councils should be operational and all under construction development projects should be completed timely," he added.

All officers of health department, local government and district council attended the meeting.