UrduPoint.com

Notices Served To 21 Hospitals, 25 Scavengers Booked For Illegal Trade Of Hospital Waste

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Notices served to 21 hospitals, 25 scavengers booked for illegal trade of hospital waste

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Environment Department served notices to administration of 21 hospitals and also got cases registered against 25 scavengers for improper disposal and illegal trade of medical wastes.

According to Environment Department's sources, the department had launched 20-day special campaign on September 6, in order to create awareness among masses about dangers of medical wastes in case of improper and unscientific disposal.

The department's teams inspected different private hospitals, clinics and laboratories. The sources stated that notices were served to owners of 21 private hospitals for improper disposal of medical wastes.

The owners of the hospitals were also instructed to dispose medical waste under Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.

Similarly, the teams also inspected scavenger shops, operating in different areas of the district. As many as 25 scavengers were booked for illegal business of medical waste. The teams also instructed them not to buy or sell hospital's waste.

The department's teams also distributed posters and other literature about dangers of hospital's waste. Disposal should be done in scientific manner, said sources.

Related Topics

Business Buy September

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase by Rs100

Gold prices increase by Rs100

5 minutes ago
 Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

5 minutes ago
 Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

5 minutes ago
 Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indi ..

Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indian slavery

5 minutes ago
 PU awards five PhD degrees

PU awards five PhD degrees

5 minutes ago
 NET Charsadda arrests four peddlers

NET Charsadda arrests four peddlers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.