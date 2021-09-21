Notices served to 21 hospitals, 25 scavengers booked for illegal trade of hospital waste

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Environment Department served notices to administration of 21 hospitals and also got cases registered against 25 scavengers for improper disposal and illegal trade of medical wastes.

According to Environment Department's sources, the department had launched 20-day special campaign on September 6, in order to create awareness among masses about dangers of medical wastes in case of improper and unscientific disposal.

The department's teams inspected different private hospitals, clinics and laboratories. The sources stated that notices were served to owners of 21 private hospitals for improper disposal of medical wastes.

The owners of the hospitals were also instructed to dispose medical waste under Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.

Similarly, the teams also inspected scavenger shops, operating in different areas of the district. As many as 25 scavengers were booked for illegal business of medical waste. The teams also instructed them not to buy or sell hospital's waste.

The department's teams also distributed posters and other literature about dangers of hospital's waste. Disposal should be done in scientific manner, said sources.