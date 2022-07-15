UrduPoint.com

Notices Served To 359 Dangerous Buildings In Walled City Area

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Metropolitan Corporation has served notices to 359 building owners in walled city area after inspection of dangerous buildings.

The inspection was done by keeping in view monsoon season under the directions of administrator Metropolitan Corporation and Commissioner Multan division Engineer Amir Khattak and those whose buildings have not been repaired within the stipulated time will be sealed.

The MC staff has sealed dangerous commercial building in walled city area as various notices were served to the owners of such buildings.

The survey of dilapidated buildings have been completed for protection of lives and properties of citizens and steps are being taken to avoid any trouble.

