Notices Served To 5000 Defaulters Of Excise Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:06 PM

Notices served to 5000 defaulters of Excise Dept

Excise and Taxation Department served notices to 5000 defaulters of property, professional and token taxes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation Department served notices to 5000 defaulters of property, professional and token taxes.

According to Deputy Director Excise and Taxation Khalid Hussain Qasuri talking to media persons stated that the properties would be confiscated very soon. He added that excise inspectors were given targets for recovery.

However, those whowill not meet their recovery targets, would face departmental action. He stated that eight excise inspectors were issued show- cause notices for not meeting recovery targets.

He urged defaulters to pay pending dues. He however hoped that Multan region would achieve its recommended targets very soon. He also urged masses to contact Director Excise Abdullah Khan Jilbani in case of any issue pertaining to Excise and Taxation Department.

