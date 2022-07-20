Notices served to 59 citizens for creating pollution on roads

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) issued notices to 59 citizens for creating pollution by throwing garbage on road during a crackdown launched in the last 48 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) issued notices to 59 citizens for creating pollution by throwing garbage on road during a crackdown launched in the last 48 hours.

As per directives of the district administration, the MWMC launched a special crackdown against the citizens creating pollution on roads by throwing garbage and cattle pen set up in residential areas.

A special enforcement team of MWMC was formed for this purpose and the team issued notices to 59 citizens. The team said that dozens of complaints related to sewerage issues received at Union Council Arifwala.

The citizens have been warned through the notices to avoid throwing garbage on roads otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.