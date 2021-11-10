Notices served to 61 building owners over dis-satisfactory anti-dengue measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Health department teams have served notices to 61 building owners over dis-satisfactory anti-dengue measures across the division during one week.

It was disclosed during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmad which was held on Wednesday to review anti-dengue and anti-coronavirus drive.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner Multan division said they would have to work together to eradicate dengue and coronavirus which was only possible with cooperation of citizens.

He ordered the officials concerned to take strict action against dengue SOPs violators and got registered FIRs against building owners causing spreading of dengue by sealing their buildings.

While giving briefing to Commissioner, the officials informed that the surveillance of swimming pools, graveyards, filtration plants, junkyards, deserted buildings, shopping malls and others was being made.

DC Amir Karim Khan, Director Health services, CEOs health from across the division attended the meeting.