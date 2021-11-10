UrduPoint.com

Notices Served To 61 Building Owners Over Dis-satisfactory Anti-dengue Measures

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Notices served to 61 building owners over dis-satisfactory anti-dengue measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Health department teams have served notices to 61 building owners over dis-satisfactory anti-dengue measures across the division during one week.

It was disclosed during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmad which was held on Wednesday to review anti-dengue and anti-coronavirus drive.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner Multan division said they would have to work together to eradicate dengue and coronavirus which was only possible with cooperation of citizens.

He ordered the officials concerned to take strict action against dengue SOPs violators and got registered FIRs against building owners causing spreading of dengue by sealing their buildings.

While giving briefing to Commissioner, the officials informed that the surveillance of swimming pools, graveyards, filtration plants, junkyards, deserted buildings, shopping malls and others was being made.

DC Amir Karim Khan, Director Health services, CEOs health from across the division attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal ..

RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal Supreme Council Affairs

9 minutes ago
 Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commenda ..

Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

13 minutes ago
 PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EV ..

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

15 minutes ago
 Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Tren ..

Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King sm ..

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.