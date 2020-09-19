UrduPoint.com
Notices Served To Educational Institutes For Throwing Trash At Roads

Sat 19th September 2020

Notices served to educational institutes for throwing trash at roads

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) issued notices to different educational institutes, found throwing trash outside schools or colleges, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ):Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) issued notices to different educational institutes, found throwing trash outside schools or colleges, here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak took serious notice of presence of trash outside different educational institutes.

He instructed Waste Management Company to take action against the institutes concerned, stated official source.

The Enforcement Wing of Multan Waste Management Company visited different schools, colleges and universities and served notices.

DC instructed imposition of heavy fines on the institutes throwing trash at roads instead of dustbins.

The notices were served to National University of Modern Languages (NUML), British school, Britain International School, Jinnah Highs, City School, Lahore Grammar School.

The administration of institutes were also warned of suspension of building designs under local government act in case they did not improve cleanliness.

More Stories From Pakistan

