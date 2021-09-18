Notices served to five commercial buildings over dengue larvae

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration served notices to five commercial buildings over presence of dengue larvae during surveillance conducted here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the health department has speed up dengue larvae surveillance under the advance arrangements to prevent dengue virus spread. During the inspection of different commercial buildings, the dengue teams found dengue larvae at five commercial buildings.

Focal Person Dr Atta-Ul-Rehman said that notices have been served to the owners of the buildings adding inspection was conducted at Shadmaan Colony, Sher Shah and other areas of the city.

The deputy commissioner said in a statement that dengue virus threat has been increased with the change in weather. He urged masses to ensure cleanliness in their homes and adjacent areas under preventive measures. He said that commercial buildings would be sealed in case if dengue virus was detected.