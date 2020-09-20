UrduPoint.com
Notices Served To Marriage Halls For Ignoring COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration issued notices to two marriage halls on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday night.

According to official sources , assistant commissioner Aabida Fareed inspected different marriage halls to ensure strict adherence to SOPs pertaining to novel coronavirus .

She issued notices to management of Noor Mahal and Shangrila Bar B Q halls. Aabida stated that nothing was important than health of masses. She warned that marriage halls , failed to follow COVID 19 SOPs would be sealed. Similarly, heavy fine will also be imposed on violations, she concluded .

