UrduPoint.com

Notices Served To Over 10 Contractors, Shopkeepers For Throwing Debris, Waste

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Notices served to over 10 contractors, shopkeepers for throwing debris, waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served notices to over 10 contractors and shopkeepers for throwing debris and waste on roads and footpaths.

Enforcement cell MWMC led by Incharge Faheem Lodhi raided and gave an ultimatum to those throwing debris to remove it themselves within 24 hours.

MWMC has decided to do full enforcement to keep the city clean as Chief Executive Officer Shahid Yaqoob ordered the activation of the enforcement cell after taking charge.

Shahid Yaqoob said that those who threw the debris and garbage outside have destroyed the beauty of the city of saints.

He said that the properties would also be sealed now who litter the city under Local Government Act.

Shahid Yaqoob said that they were providing full support to WASA for drainage and sanitation during rains.

The company has started cleanliness in suburban Union Councils outside the city limits. Shahid Yaqoob appealed to the business community and citizens to avoid throwing garbage and debris on roads and to cooperate with the company regarding cleanliness.

Related Topics

Multan Business Company Government Rains

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

2 hours ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.