Notices served to over 10 contractors, shopkeepers for throwing debris, waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served notices to over 10 contractors and shopkeepers for throwing debris and waste on roads and footpaths.

Enforcement cell MWMC led by Incharge Faheem Lodhi raided and gave an ultimatum to those throwing debris to remove it themselves within 24 hours.

MWMC has decided to do full enforcement to keep the city clean as Chief Executive Officer Shahid Yaqoob ordered the activation of the enforcement cell after taking charge.

Shahid Yaqoob said that those who threw the debris and garbage outside have destroyed the beauty of the city of saints.

He said that the properties would also be sealed now who litter the city under Local Government Act.

Shahid Yaqoob said that they were providing full support to WASA for drainage and sanitation during rains.

The company has started cleanliness in suburban Union Councils outside the city limits. Shahid Yaqoob appealed to the business community and citizens to avoid throwing garbage and debris on roads and to cooperate with the company regarding cleanliness.