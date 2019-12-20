UrduPoint.com
Notices Served To Over 500 Commercial Premises On By Laws Violation: CDA

Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed a few buildings and served notices to over 500 commercial premises for violating the building by laws in the Federal capital's sectorial areas.

The action was taken in the light of data compiled by the CDA's Building Control Section, (BCS) after conducting a survey in the city to determine different violation of the building by laws, a press release issued here said on Friday.

During the survey, more than 3000 commercial premises, situated in Blue Area, Marakiz, Class-III markets and petrol pumps, were inspected to compile the required data.

The BCS was classifying compoundable and non-compoundable violations in order to initiate the action at the earliest.

Moreover, owners of the premises, who were yet to obtain building completion certificate or did not get approved their building plans from the authority, were being asked to complete the codal formalities for the purpose.

The steps were aimed at boosting revenue generation of the CDA and compilation of consolidated data regarding commercial premises in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

