Notices served to respondents in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on bail plea of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Secretary Tasaduq Hanif in IHC building attack case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that adding sections of anti-terrorism act in the first information report related to IHC attack was based on dishonesty by the prosecution.

The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had already dismissed the bail petition of Tasaduq Hanif in the IHC building vandalizing case.