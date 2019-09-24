Notices served to respondents in missing person case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought reply from respondents on a contempt of court plea for not recovering a missing person Abdullah Umer and taking disciplinary action against senior officials.

The petitioner's lawyer stated that the respondents had not implemented the court orders regarding recovery of the missing person. The respondents had not paid an amount worth Rs2 million to the wife of Abdullah Umer.

Doctor Attiq Tahir Advocate pleaded that this amount should have been deducted from the salaries of Secretary Interior, Secretary Defense, joint investigation team members, IG Islamabad and station house officer of the area concerned as fine in compliance of court orders.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani asked whether any departmental action had been taken so far against the respondents to which the lawyer said that the establishment division had taken no such action.

The lawyer said that the bench had ordered to deduct the fifty percent salaries of the above respondents till the recovery of missing person. However, the decision was not implemented, he claimed.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till October 5. It may be mentioned here that the court had given verdict on November 2, 2018 in missing person case. Abdullah Umer was disappeared since Jun 20, 2015 and his wife had approached IHC for recovery of her husband.