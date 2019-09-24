UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notices Served To Respondents In Missing Person Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

Notices served to respondents in missing person case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought reply from respondents on a contempt of court plea for not recovering a missing person Abdullah Umer and taking disciplinary action against senior officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought reply from respondents on a contempt of court plea for not recovering a missing person Abdullah Umer and taking disciplinary action against senior officials.

The petitioner's lawyer stated that the respondents had not implemented the court orders regarding recovery of the missing person. The respondents had not paid an amount worth Rs2 million to the wife of Abdullah Umer.

Doctor Attiq Tahir Advocate pleaded that this amount should have been deducted from the salaries of Secretary Interior, Secretary Defense, joint investigation team members, IG Islamabad and station house officer of the area concerned as fine in compliance of court orders.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani asked whether any departmental action had been taken so far against the respondents to which the lawyer said that the establishment division had taken no such action.

The lawyer said that the bench had ordered to deduct the fifty percent salaries of the above respondents till the recovery of missing person. However, the decision was not implemented, he claimed.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till October 5. It may be mentioned here that the court had given verdict on November 2, 2018 in missing person case. Abdullah Umer was disappeared since Jun 20, 2015 and his wife had approached IHC for recovery of her husband.

Related Topics

Hearing Contempt Of Court Fine Wife May October November 2015 2018 Islamabad High Court From Million Court IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

2 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

1 hour ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.