Notices To 60 Organisations For Fresh Registration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:56 PM

Notices to 60 organisations for fresh registration

The social welfare department served notices on 60 welfare organisations for their fresh registration

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The social welfare department served notices on 60 welfare organisations for their fresh registration.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Rana Javed Mahmood told APP here on Wednesday that 148 social welfare organizations had got registered so far in the district while notices served on 60 ones for fresh registration as the last date was July 15 which had been extended for one week.

He said registration would be cancelled over non-submission of documents within a week, Javed added.

