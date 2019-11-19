UrduPoint.com
Notices To Be Served To Illegal Multi-storied Buildings In Slums: Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that survey of illegal multi-storied buildings in Katchiabadies and issuance of notices to the owners have been initiated in the first phase

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that survey of illegal multi-storied buildings in Katchiabadies and issuance of notices to the owners have been initiated in the first phase.

He was talking to the officers during visit to head office of Sindh Katchiabadies Authority here on Tuesday.

The Minister said that soon the owners and contractors of multi-storied buildings in slums will also be taken to task.

The Minister also visited the lease record room, audit, survey and account sections including office of Karachi field office.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch checked the attendance of Katchiabadies officers and staff and met with staff and inquired about their problems.

Director General Katchiabadies Anjum Iqbal apprised Ghulam Murtaza Baloch about Karachi Headquarters and Karachi Field Office.

The Minister directed the DG Katchiabadies to develop the lease office records and other office records on modern lines.

He also directed the DG Katchiabadies Authority to ensure punctuality and regular attendance of staffers and officers.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the process of surveys and issuance of notices to illegal multi-storied buildings in the Katchiabadies had begun, asking the Regional Directors to speed up the work of Regularization of slums and play an active role in achieving the targets.

