Notices To Illegal Bus Stands In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:09 PM

Notices to illegal bus stands in Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary directed the secretary district transport authority to issue notices to illegal bus stands

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary directed the secretary district transport authority to issue notices to illegal bus stands.

Presiding over the transport authority meeting here on Wednesday, he directed the authority and traffic police to devise a joint strategy for smooth traffic near bus stands.

He said that there would be no compromise on provision of facilities at bus stands as per the government SOPs.

