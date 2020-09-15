UrduPoint.com
Notification Allowing Wedding Halls To Reopen Under SOPs Issued

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Notification allowing wedding halls to reopen under SOPs issued

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday issued notification allowing wedding halls to reopen after a gap of around six months by following strict compliance of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday issued notification allowing wedding halls to reopen after a gap of around six months by following strict compliance of SOPs.

The notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department said the wedding halls would reopen on September 15 and a coronavirus test of all the wedding halls staff would be mandatory before the start of business.

It further said that social distance must be maintained during the gatherings and the management would allow only 50 percent people of the total capacity.

It said availability of sanitizers must be ensured at several places in the halls and people's rush on the main entrance gate should be avoided. Proper cleanliness of the wedding halls be ensured while arrangements should also be made for disinfection spray in halls.

The notification directed the management that no wedding halls would remain open after 10 p.m. and the staff would be responsible for implementation of SOPs.

The management of halls violating the prescribed SOPs would face legal action, the notification said.

